Labour Still Won’t Say When They Approached Sue Gray

Jonathan Reynolds has stuck doggedly to the Labour Party line of obfuscation over Sue Gray’s appointment. Speaking to GB News this morning, the Shadow Business Secretary was asked why Sir Keir dodged questions over Gray’s appointment timescale.

“The reason we can’t do that now is that there’s a process to follow when someone is leaving the civil service for any job and we’re seeking to respect that process”

The government say Labour have already breached “that process”.

Yesterday Starmer told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “I had absolutely no contact with Sue Gray during the preparation of her report, when she was writing it or anything like that.” Starmer’s careful lawyerly phrasing is not incompatible with him having had discussions as far back as before her investigation into partygate. Which means Gray could have been contemplating working for the Labour leader whilst undermining the Prime Minister with a record of smashing Labour during election campaigns.

In January 2022, Keir Starmer’s “contract with the British people” referenced the importance of the Nolan principles – including honesty, accountability and openness. It’s not like Sir Keir to abandon his solemn promises by the wayside…