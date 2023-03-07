Sir Graham Brady is the latest Tory MP set to bow out at the next general election. The current Chairman of the 1992 Committee has confirmed in his local newspaper, the Messenger, that he’s standing down after 26 years in Parliament:

“Representing my hometown in the House of Commons has been an immense privilege for which I will always be grateful.

“My colleagues in the House of Commons have also given me the unique opportunity of chairing the 1922 Committee for longer than anyone else in its one hundred year history. I will continue to serve until the end of the parliament, if they want me to.

“I will continue to do everything I can to support the Conservative cause and Rishi Sunak. He is bringing both stability and vision as Prime Minister.

“In 2024, I will campaign locally and nationally for the return of a Conservative government, that is in the national interest and in the interests of my constituents.

“I will continue to work hard in the service of the residents of Altrincham & Sale West, offering my judgment and experience until the end of the parliament.

“I have decided to bring this fascinating and fulfilling chapter of my life to a close while I am young enough to pursue other opportunities and interests, so I will not be standing at the next election.”