A former SNP MP, convicted on a 20-month sentence for embezzling £25,000 from pro-independence groups, has said she won’t be able to cough up cash for confiscation. Natalie McGarry – who was previously bailed out by Humza Yousaf – faced a proceeds of crime hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where prosecutors were requesting £130,000. Responding to the Crown’s plan for a fourth statement of information, McGarry’s defence said “the available amount [for confiscation] is essentially nil.”

A new date has been set for early April, as McGarry has been ordained to appear in the meantime. If Natalie can’t pay up, and assuming Humza is otherwise occupied, Guido’s sure someone in the SNP could sort her out with a loan…