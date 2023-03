Over the weekend, the Labour Party faced questions over when their contact with Sue Gray started – and today it was Sir Keir’s turn to demonstrate his openness, honesty and integrityâ„¢. Facing questions from Nick Ferrari on LBC, Sir Keir couldn’t say when he first approached Sue Gray. He was asked six times.

Despite Ferrari’s dogged questioning, the best response Starmer could muster was “there’s nothing improper”. We’ll just have to take his word for it then…