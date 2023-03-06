Steve Bannon Declares War on Murdoch’s Fox News

Over at CPAC in Washington, the Trump base is preparing for war with the Republican establishment. Steve Bannon has identified Rupert Murdoch and Fox News as public enemy number one. This may confuse left-wingers who can’t distinguish between the different flavours of the right. Murdoch is in the Reagan / Thatcher tradition rather than the populist Trump camp with all the culture war craziness, foreign policy incoherence and protectionism. Bannon wants to at least neutralise Fox News’ Trump scepticism.