Ofcom has today found the Mark Steyn show, on GB News, to have been in breach of broadcasting rules. Ofcom’s investigation found Steyn’s show on April 21, 2022 was “potentially harmful and materially misleading”:

“Not because it exercised its editorial freedom to challenge mainstream narratives around Covid-19 vaccination – but because, in doing so, it presented a materially misleading interpretation of official data without sufficient challenge or counterweight, risking harm to viewers.”

Steyn is no longer at GB News, after he quit in protest at executives’ efforts make him liable for potential Ofcom fines.

This marks the first offence for GB News since it launched, as Ofcom adds “the vast majority of complaints made against GB News have not been pursued”. Another Ofcom investigation into Mark Steyn is ongoing…

UPDATE: GB News have released a statement. Read it in full below…