Cabinet Office Minister: Sue Gray Broke ACoBA Rules

Paymaster General and Cabinet Office Minister Jeremy Quin has slammed Sue Gray’s appointment as Starmer’s Chief of Staff, claiming her nomination may have breached ACoBA rules:

“The rules state that approval must be obtained prior to a job offer being announced. The Cabinet Office has not as yet been informed that the relevant notification to ACoBA has been made.”

He added it was an “exceptional and unprecedented” appointment that threatens the integrity of the Civil Service. In total, it appears four separate rules have been breached. Angela Rayner is immediately claiming this is some kind of “conspiracy“, and there’s nothing to see here. No wonder Starmer was so evasive this morning…