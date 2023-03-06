While Sadiq continues spewing hot air with a moral case over the ULEZ expansion – apparently this is all about saving Londoners’ lives – the TaxPayers’ Alliance has uncovered another reason why the Mayor might be such a fan of the scheme: it’s a cash cow for City Hall. Who’d have guessed…

Over the last three years, the number of ULEZ fines has shot up by 70%, while the number of LEZ fines has increased by a whopping 81%. Last year alone, the combined total for ULEZ and LEZ fines was £55,078,924…

Here’s the full breakdown, including charges:

Charges: 2019/20: £1,123,800 of LEZ charges; £66,056,275 of ULEZ charges 2020/21: £3,792,800 of LEZ charges; £30,608,750 of ULEZ charges 2021/22: £17,846,200 of LEZ charges; £93,120,437.50 of ULEZ charges

Fines: 2019/20: 594,916 ULEZ fines, worth £41,382,613; 39,751 LEZ fines worth £3,742,566 2020/21: 273,311 ULEZ fines, worth £16,988,664; 24,819 LEZ fines worth £1,599,157 2021/22: 1,010,573 ULEZ fines worth £46,800,826; 72,163 LEZ fines worth £8,278,098



The TPA also reveal in the Express the ULEZ expansion will impact around 200,000 more vehicles, and hit low income households the hardest. Remember, this is all about clean air… nothing to do with the hundreds of millions landing in City Hall’s coffers…