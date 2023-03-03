WATCH: Tory MP Lia Nici Raises Sue Gray Point of Order in Commons

Tory MP Lia Nici has raised a point of order in the Commons this afternoon over Sue Gray’s appointment as Keir Starmer’s Chief of Staff. She is the latest to join the chorus of aggrieved voices on the Tory benches over Gray’s appointment in the last 24 hours. Including Boris himself…

Nici said:

“It’s always been understood that members of this House should be able to work with senior civil servants knowing that they can talk freely and openly… and know that they are impartial, and that they are not linked to any political party… it’s given widespread concerns as to how this appointment by [Starmer] will interact with the current work of the committee of privileges which I understand is proposing to rely on the evidence of the Sue Gray report as its essential basis…”

Labour are claiming they only opened conversations “well after” after the Partygate probe wrapped up. Starmer insisted in January 2022 that he “knows Sue Gray personally”, yet none of Gray’s meetings with LOTO have been publicly declared. Today Rachel Reeves said, “We’ve been looking for a Chief of Staff for the last two or three months, since the former Chief of Staff left at the end of last year – so for quite a short period of time and well after Sue Gray’s report into Boris Johnson’s partying at Number 10 Downing Street.” So, when exactly did they first approach her?