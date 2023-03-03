Sadiq Steps Up ULEZ Spin After Calling Opponents “Far-Right”

Sadiq Khan is stepping up his ULEZ propaganda machine. After the Mayor was accused of “channelling Putin” for dismissing those protesting his punitive ULEZ plans as “part of a far-right group”, he’s now stepping up City Hall’s spinning efforts. Sadiq has been spotted using GLA funds to promote Facebook posts defending his ULEZ plans. It’s not like Sadiq to waste money on publicity stunts…

Prospective Conservative candidate for Mayor of London, Samuel Kasumu, has weighed in, saying:

“I’m very concerned about his use of taxpayers’ money for his ULEZ expansion propaganda. The language used by Sadiq Khan last night was divisive and deeply worrying. His dismissing of the very valid concerns of the people he is supposed to serve is further proof that he is unfit for office”.

May 2024 can’t come soon enough.