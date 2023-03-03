Paul Mason Standing as Labour Candidate in Wales

Having failed to even make Labour’s candidate shortlist for Sheffield Central back in November, Paul Mason is giving it another go. This afternoon, he announced he’s standing in the new constituency of Mid & South Pembrokeshire/Canol a De Sir Benfro. Who knew he had such close ties to both Sheffield and Pembrokeshire…

According to his launch website, his links to the local area go back three decades. In other words, he has a second house there. The perfect candidate for a constituency where child poverty is 29%…

“My links to Pembrokeshire go back nearly thirty years; I live and work here about three months of the year. So I know Pembrokeshire deserves better than what the Tories have delivered – and how much potential there is if we just start investing in the jobs, homes and public services working people need.”

Maybe he’ll at least make the shortlist this time. Although Eddie Izzard is still reportedly looking for another seat as well…