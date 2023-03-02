WATCH: Boris Blasts Rishi’s Northern Ireland Brexit Deal

In a speech packed with familiar Boris-isms about oompa loompas, James Bond, and wokery, the full blown attack on Rishi’s Windsor Framework will throw the cat amongst the pigeons at Number 10. Going so far as to say he’ll “find it very difficult” to vote for it…

“I will find it very difficult to vote for something like this myself… We must be clear about what is going on here. This is not us taking back control.”

Yesterday Downing Street said Rishi had had “a good discussion” with Boris about the deal. So much for that. He even called for the government to cut corporation tax “to Ireland’s levels or lower”…