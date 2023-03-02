In a swift turn of events, Rosena’s second bullying accuser has suddenly changed his mind. Not long after going to pixel, Lukey Stranger tweeted to expressly deny making a “formal” complaint against Rosena – something which we did not suggest. Following the article’s publication, he has – for some reason – changed his recollection.

Guido reported yesterday, in Stranger’s own words, that he was shamed and humiliated by Rosena such that he was left “in floods of tears and bereft of words”. Apparently what he meant to say was working for her was the “happiest and proudest time of my life and she showed me nothing but compassion and kindness”. Whilst Lukey now absolves “indomitable” Rosena of responsibility, he maintains a complaint against Sean Lawless, who is still employed in her office. Guido is happy to correct the record.