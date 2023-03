If Matt Hancock’s looking for a shoulder to lean on after Isabel Oakeshott’s “massive betrayal“, it probably won’t be Robert Jenrick’s. Speaking last night at a Conservatives in Comms event in Millbank, the Immigration Minister opened his address with a pointed wisecrack at his former Cabinet colleague:

“The problem with political jokes is that some of them get elected. And some even become Health Secretary…”

With friends like these, eh Matt…