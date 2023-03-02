Having crashed and burned in the High Court last week over his Partygate judicial review, Jolyon valiantly soldiered on, mulling an appeal. Unfortunately, today he encountered yet another hurdle commonly known as “the law”. It turns out the Good Law Project won’t be launching an appeal after the judge, Mr Justice Swift ruled their challenge was “not arguable”. As with all of Jolyon’s – many – setbacks, the Good Law Project needs to find something else to blame. In this case, it was the small matter of “Rules of Court”.

For once, things aren’t all bad for Jolyon. Much to the delight of the BBC – who were quick to put out a favourable write-up – Jolyon has been championing NIMBYs in Shrewsbury. Clearly it’s one rule for Jolyon’s long-planned wine cellar and another for those in need of housing….