Chief Partygate investigator Sue Gray has resigned as Second Permanent Secretary in the Cabinet Office to join Labour as Keir Starmer’s new Chief of Staff, subject to ACOBA approval. Given she was previously a Senior Civil Servant, the person who ultimately decides if the appointment is appropriate is… Rishi Sunak:

“An application is required for any new appointment or employment that individuals wish to take up during the two year period after leaving office. All applications at this level must be referred by the Department to the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (the Advisory Committee). The Advisory Committee provides advice to the Prime Minister, who makes the final decision.”

Hat-tip: Joe Pike