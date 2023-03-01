Labour voters are more in favour of tax cuts than Conservative voters according to new polling figures, as the Labour front bench continues to outflank the Tories in clamouring for tax cuts and growth.

A new poll of 1,500 eligible voters in Great Britain conducted last week by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found 35% of Conservative voters were supportive of Chancellor Jeremy Hunts’ debt reduction plan, while 34% supported reducing taxes if the UK’s fiscal picture improved. In a surprising pivot, 42% of Labour voters said they were eager to see the tax burden reduced while 25% wanted debt to be reduced.

This comes as Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves says Labour’s focus is “to secure the highest growth in the G7” and to “grow our economy so you feel better off”. A seemingly Kwasi-Labour policy…

“Growth is the answer”, Sir Keir Starmer proclaimed during a speech at UK Finance on Monday as he laid down a plan to “create more wealth, lead Britain out of its low wage, high tax, doom-loop.” Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt has hinted that tax cuts won’t come until next year. Since we’re all seemingly abandoning our historic ideological positions, Guido is re-assessing its opinion on Jeremy Corbyn – a misunderstood genius perhaps?