Now this is a strike Guido can get behind. HMRC staff have voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking the day off on March 15. Presented with the opportunity of dodging duties on Budget Day, 84.13% of HMRC staff voted in favour of strike action. A bit of respite for Gary Lineker then…

Yesterday, members enrolled in the noble “fight for fair pay, pensions justice and to defend jobs through the defence of our redundancy scheme” and Guido could not be more supportive. Hopefully it will develop into a long-term strike ..

In preparation for the busy day, the Public and Commercial Services Union is putting on ‘Strike Schools’ for all PCS members. These 2 hour webinars will cover a variety of issues, presumably including how to hold up a sign safely, how to use a megaphone and donkey jacket fashion tips. See you on the picket line comrades – solidarity!