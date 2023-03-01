Tory-led Broadland District Council have left the taxpayer more than £30,000 out of pocket after splashing out on seven Queen’s corgi statues and selling them for just a tenth of their original price. Having forked out £21,000 on the wicker pups – plus £11,635.80 on a “prestigious party in the park” for the jubilee and another £1,080 on repairs – the council shifted just four of the statues for a grand total of just £2,140. The prestigious party in the park, meanwhile, was attended by 360 people. Broadland has a population of 125,000…

Locals are now £31,575 out of pocket. Contributing to a council tax hike of 4.62% this year…