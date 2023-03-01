A whopping 83% of BBC staff belonging to the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) have voted to strike on budget day, taking roughly 1,000 staff from local stations off-air in what would be the biggest BBC strike action in over 13 years. The NUJ is also threatening to down tools during the coronation, the local elections, and Eurovision…

The move is reportedly a result of the BBC’s cuts and changes to local radio, rather than pay. The NUJ claim it is a dispute over how resources are “best used to serve audiences”:

“We believe members can deliver digital content and also #KeepBBCLocalRadioLocal. Although Local Radio is our main focus, members remain concerned about terms and conditions under the Digital First proposals. Our members have delivered a huge mandate for action.”

The strike is so severe it could take some programmes off-air.