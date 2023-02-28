Jacob Rees-Mogg made his big debut on GB News last night, going head-to-head with Piers Morgan at 8pm. How did he do? Guido has the overnight BARB figures…

Jacob took in an average of 79,200 viewers for the hour. Piers, meanwhile, took in a mere 35,300. More than doubling Morgan’s average throughout the show.

In fact, Rees-Mogg beat Sky News, which scored 64,700. Jacob and Piers will face off again tonight – rest assured, Guido will be checking the figures again. Beaten by a part-time presenter, oh Piers…