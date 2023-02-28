After seeing Steve Baker’s personal testimony in favour of Rishi’s NI Protocol deal, based on his own struggles with mental health, Jolyon Maugham reacted exactly how an uncaring, brain-poisoned partisan, devoid of self-awareness would. He re-posted the video, downplayed Steve’s experience and took the opportunity to have a dig at the Northern Ireland minister – and Brexit.

Before Brexit, immensely damaging to millions of families, Baker told MPs he had found a loophole in electoral law (spoiler: he hadn't) enabling him to spend as much as needed to win. He cheated. Forgive me if I don't care about his 'mental health crisis.' pic.twitter.com/NPAPebe0zb — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) February 27, 2023

Jolyon was quick to get across that he didn’t care about Baker’s battle with mental health. He even made sure to put the phrase “mental health crisis” in inverted commas – of course carrying the implication that he took Steve’s testimony as less than genuine.

What makes the matter worse is that Jolyon has been a vocal campaigner on mental health. He’s spoken about his own experience with depression and the importance of “destigmatising” the condition

“I’ve suffered from depression in the past. More recently I’ve learned the importance of looking after my mental health. Talking about the importance of good mental health, destigmatising depression, is so important.”

Steve Baker seems to have a way for bringing out the hypocrisy of London’s Remainer elites.