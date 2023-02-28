Jacqui Smith Launching “Civility” Commission, Tells Isabel Oakeshott to “Shut Up”

Here is former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, chairwoman of The Jo Cox Foundation, appearing on Politics Live today ahead of the launch of her own foundation’s Civility Commission. Surely the day to lead by example…

Not so much. Instead, Smith told her fellow panellist Isabel Oakeshott to “shut up” in a row over Brexit, with Jo Coburn herself forced to return some civility to the debate, adding: “Let’s not descend into insults.” Eventually, Smith apologised:

I apologised to Isabel because I was wrong to say shut up. — Jacqui Smith (@Jacqui_Smith1) February 28, 2023

“I was wrong to say shut up…” Jacqui finally apologised.