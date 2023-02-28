As the battle to become Scotland’s next First Minister continues to be fought on trans grounds, it appears candidate Humza Yousaf has found support from some genderless and heartless social media accounts. The SNP MSP for Glasgow Pollok seems to be receiving support from social bots – an automatic program that simulates human behaviour on social networks – spouting the same phrase:

The “other two” here refers to fellow candidates Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and former Community Safety Minister Ash Regan. At least four accounts that published the above phrase on Twitter have since been suspended. Another ineffectual drone has tweeted an endorsement of Humza Yousaf in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon – “In this election, it has to be Humza” says Ian Blackford.

Hat-tip: Wings Over Scotland