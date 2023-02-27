Rishi Unveils “Windsor Framework” Northern Ireland Protocol Deal

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen have announced the details of their deal for the Northern Ireland Protocol, dubbed “The Windsor Framework“. A “decisive breakthrough”…

Here are the “three big steps forward” included in the deal:

“A smooth flow of trade within the UK”: A green lane for goods heading from Britain into Northern Ireland to remove “burdensome customs bureaucracy“, with goods at risk of moving into the EU separated into a red lane. Removing “any sense of a border in the Irish Sea”, according to Sunak…

Equality between Britain and Northern Ireland : VAT and medicine approvals brought back into Westminster's hands. "So our cuts to the cost of a pint in the pub will now apply in Northern Ireland too"…

: VAT and medicine approvals brought back into Westminster’s hands. Sovereignty: A new “Stormont Brake” so that the Northern Ireland Assembly can “pull the brake for changes to EU goods rules that would have significant and lasting effects on everyday lives“. When pulled, Westminster retains the right to a veto. EU laws kept at the “minimum necessary” to avoid a hard border.

Rishi also confirmed Parliament will get a vote on the deal “at the appropriate time“. He didn’t say when that might be…