Sky News have promoted Jonathan Levy to managing director and executive editor. This comes after John Ryley, who had held the position for 17 years, announced his resignation in December. David Rhodes, former vice president of Fox News, has also moved to become executive chairman of Sky News Group.

Levy will now have “primary responsibility for the journalism on all UK platforms” whilst Rhodes will have “overall responsibility for Sky’s news services across EMEA”, including the development of commercial strategy. Levy said:

“It’s the greatest privilege to lead Sky News’ journalism when there’s such an urgent need for impartial and independent reporting and analysis. There is an exceptional team of journalists here with a burning passion for hard-hitting visual storytelling.”

Presumably Jonathan enjoyed the “hard-hitting visuals” of Kay Burley’s Nicola Bulley coverage.