Having already been “detained” at the opening of a coal mine, Greta Thunberg has now shown up in Norway to campaign against… wind turbines. Demonstrating alongside dozens of fellow eco-warriors at the entrance of Norway’s energy department, the 19-year old climate crusader is fighting the Norwegian government over an on-shore wind farm built on land originally used by Sami reindeer herders:

“The Norwegian government cannot close its eyes any more to the human rights violations that are taking place. The colonisation of Sami people must stop… Indigenous rights, human rights, must go hand-in-hand with climate protection and climate action. That can’t happen at the expense of some people. Then it is not climate justice.”

Apparently the Norwegians are now responsible for “green colonialism”…