The latest instalment of Conservative Home’s cabinet league table paints a somewhat promising picture for the government. Most cabinet ministers see modest increases in support, with Ben Wallace still leading the pack on 83%. Amongst the big winners are Dominic Raab and Suella Braverman who have seen support rise by 20% and 16% respectively. The Scottish trans row is currying favour for some, as Alister Jack climbs into fifth place.

Kemi Badenoch is in a strong second place based on the polling, which was done before her anti-Boris activism came out. That may lead to a discount next month. Rishi sees a modest increase in his support, whilst Jeremy Hunt drops further, by around 7%. Thérèse Coffey also slides into the red. The real loser for the week is Johnny Mercer, who’s fallen 19 points, from fourth to thirteenth. Picking a fight with Ben Wallace is clearly not the way to Conservative Members’ hearts.