Today is International Polar Bear Day, and once again the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) has published its annual report on the state of polar bears over the last twelve months. Having paw-ed over the details, Dr. Susan Crockford is the bearer of good news: 2022 was another fantastic year for everyone’s favourite cuddly carnivores:

“There were no reports from either hemisphere in 2022 that would suggest polar wildlife is suffering as a result of reduced sea-ice extent; in both the Arctic and Antarctic, less summer sea ice and increased primary productivity over the last two decades has meant more food for all animals, and explains in part why polar wildlife has been thriving.”

According to the report, Ice-dependent polar bears worldwide now number around 32,000. Looks like anyone doubting their continued good fortunes is on thin ice. Happy International Polar Bear Day!