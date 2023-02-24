The latest update to the register of members’ interests is out, meaning Guido has spent the morning trawling through the fresh additions so you don’t have to. Two more MPs have come slaloming in behind the five Guido previously named for taking all-expenses paid skiing trips in the Swiss Alps. Ben Everitt received flights, accommodation, a dinner, ski instructor and ski pass whilst Sara Britcliffe just took a dinner, the skiing lessons and pass. The costs added up to a cool £3,500 between them.

Of course, Ben and Sara weren’t the only MPs to do well for themselves:

Dan Carden, Conor McGinn and Mark Jenkinson all received hospitality tickets for Liverpool vs Chelsea.

Daisy Cooper received a surprisingly dear £517 from the BBC for travel… to Derby.

David Lammy has clearly let the Shadow Cabinet’s Qatar boycott slip from his mind, as he took an all-expenses paid trip to the UAE – worth £8,900.

Penny Mordaunt, Robbie Moore and John Lamont were treated to catered tickets to Twickenham for the Six Nations – priced at £1,000 each.

Rishi received £4,000 from James R Campbell for his constituency. Every little helps.

Though, the award for biggest fleece must surely go to Bob Seely as he took home £1,500 for appearing on TalkTV’s First Edition. That must work out to around £1 per viewer…