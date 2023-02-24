SNP Leadership Candidate Calls on Sturgeon’s Husband to Quit

SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan MSP has called on Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, to step down as the party’s chief executive, accusing him of having a conflict of interest:

“I think this arangement where we have the leader and the husband of the leader running the party, I mean we wouldn’t accept that in a commercial setting in companies, I don’t think that’s appropriate for politics either… I think there’s a conflict of interest.”

Given questions over his £100,000 loan to the party, which has already been found to have broken reporting rules on three separate occasions, it would also help the SNP mitigate further headaches…