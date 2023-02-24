As much as Jolyon Maugham might want to present himself as a crusading outsider, The Good Law Project clearly has connections right to the top of politics. One of Jolyon’s latest anti-growth japes, against the government over exploratory gas drilling in the Surrey Hills, has received the backing of one of the most powerful men in the very same government. One Jeremy Hunt.

Hunt issued a statement on his constituency website, leading with the headline “Jeremy Supports Dunsfold Drilling Challenge”, it goes on to quote Jolyon himself, before linking to the Good Law Project’s fundraiser. It even endorses the wider work of the Good Law Project, saying Maugham’s organisation “uses the law for a better world”. Ironically siding with NIMBYs days after they blocked him from building a wine cellar in his garden…

Never one to miss an opportunity to claim victory, Jolyon took to Twitter to celebrate clubbing together with Jeremy.

Always nice to have the Chancellor of the Exchequer supporting your crowdfunder. pic.twitter.com/YZJbuBuChn — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) February 21, 2023

The endorsement shouldn’t come as a surprise. Jolyon is partial to the odd hunt…