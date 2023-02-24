Guido hears CCHQ is finally restarting the seat selection process for Suella Braverman down on the south coast. Co-conspirators will recall the scramble to save her following boundary changes was causing major headaches over at Matthew Parker Street – with both Suella and Flick Drummond set for a selection battle over the new Fareham and Waterlooville constituency (and Flick Drummond ready to put up a serious fight) the party paused the process back in December to try and untangle the mess. The whole thing was supposed to have been wrapped up a month ago…

Now Guido hears the Battle of Waterlooville is set to begin soon after all. Although no firm date has been set for the nomination, Greg Hands has told the MPs the selections will go ahead shortly, with Fareham and Waterlooville first, and Hamble Valley – Braverman’s second preference, should she lose to Drummond – soon after. An incumbent Home Secretary losing a selection fight would be unprecedented. Assuming she’s still the Home Secretary by then, obviously…