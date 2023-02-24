Following a tropical storm, it doesn’t take much time for the chattering classes to jump to climate change as the root cause. However, a new report, published by the Global Warming Policy Foundation, has found that far from what the media might have you believe, hurricane activity has not increased in recent years. Far from it – 2021 and 2022 saw the lowest number of both hurricanes and major hurricanes for any two years since 1980.

What’s more, the paper’s review of historic evidence found little to support the observed trend that hurricane activity has worsened since the 19th century – this pattern has only emerged due to changing measurement methodology. The report also argues there are no trends in hurricane frequency since reliable satellite data was introduced in the 1970s and that new methodology may well be overestimating the wind speed of large hurricanes, relative to historic data. You can always trust the eco-loons to whip up a storm in a teacup.

Co-conspirators can read the paper in full here.