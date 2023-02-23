On Monday, Scottish newspaper The National launched a poll asking readers who they’d prefer as the next First Minister of the three expected candidates. Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes all battled it out for the supposed endorsement of the paper’s readership…

Over the course of the week, the poll proved incredibly popular. So popular, in fact, that a whopping 425,413 votes had been cast by this morning. A mere 85 times the actual readership of the National…

While there’s no doubt Humza Yousaf’s campaign has built momentum over the last few days, his performance in this poll is proving… historic. At one point, he gained around 3,000 “votes” in the space of about ten minutes – two days ago, Yousaf had 2,841 votes out of nearly 15,000. In the space of 24 hours, he picked up a stunning 13,520 votes. At 11am this morning, The National suspended voting to non-subscribers while they “investigate irregularities” in voting. Wonder why…

Hat-tip: Wings Over Scotland