In the first FMQs session after Sturgeon abruptly announced her resignation, Douglas Ross took the opportunity to check out the record of Scotland’s most likely next First Minister, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. From his time as Transport Secretary when he was fined for driving without insurance, to his current failings in charge of the Scottish health service, it’ll certainly give opposition parties lots to go on should he win. Yousaf’s got a record of hitting the ground running…