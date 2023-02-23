With Starmer announcing his five missions for government today, it’s worth remembering what happened the last time he made a set of pledges. Amol Rajan, for one, wasn’t going to let the former leader forget as he pressed the Labour Leader on the Today programme.

“Why should people trust you when you’ve abandoned so many of the pledges you made in your leadership campaign?”

It’s a fair question…

Starmer completely ignored it. The Labour leader started to respond about his new missions, and after first being interrupted by Rajan, posed his own preferred question, again on his new missions. Rajan didn’t let this slide, and continued to press Sir Keir on his broken pledges.

Amol eventually forced Keir to try and explain unconvincingly why he ditched these “points of principle” on nationalisation and university tuition fees – with the Labour leader blaming unforeseen circumstances. An impressive absence of foresight from Captain Hindsight.