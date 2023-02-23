The FT reports that billionaire hedge fund manager Chris Hohn’s TCI fund has demanded that the world’s largest plane maker Airbus abandon its politically motivated bid for a stake in a French cyber security firm.

Chris Hohn, for whom Rishi Sunak used to work, has written to Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury, as one of the jet maker’s largest shareholders, saying the proposed deal appeared to be a “bailout of Atos, a company that is burdened with unsustainable levels of debt and other liabilities”. “We want Airbus to focus on producing aircraft,” TCI tells the FT, “This looks like a politically motivated bailout.”

Hohn demanding Airbus focuses on producing more carbon emitting jets strikes Guido as hypocritical. According to the Guardian, Hohn is the single biggest individual donor to Extinction Rebellion, who are famously fond of blocking airport runways and London ambulances. “Humanity is aggressively destroying the world with climate change and there is an urgent need for us all to wake up to this fact,” Hohn claimed when he was revealed as XR’s main funder. Hohn’s fund has a €3 billion investment in Airbus and is a long-term holder of the shares. Airbus creates machines that emit millions of tonnes of carbon every day. By Guido’s calculation, that makes the billionaire backer of Extinction Rebellion the world’s biggest hypocrite…