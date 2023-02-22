Labour Wanted to Bring Back Begum

As Shamima Begum has today lost her appeal for British citizenship, it’s worth taking a look at what the leading lights of His Majesty’s Most Loyal Opposition, have had to say on the matter:

Leftie lawyers backing Begum is no surprise:

  • Keir Starmer, as seen above, said the Home Secretary made the “wrong decision” on the case. He then agreed the decision was a recipe for “moral cowardice of the worst sort”.
  • Emily Thornberry wanted to “bring her back to Britain”.

They were not alone:

  • Lisa Nandy and Nick Thomas-Symonds backed her return to the UK.
  • Jo Stevens called the removal of Begum’s citizenship “pathetic posturing”.
  • Diane Abbott said the government’s actions were “morally reprehensible”.
  • Jeremy Corbyn defended Begum’s right to remain in Britain, saying she deserves our support.

All eyes now on how captain hindsight will find a way to revise his line…

To be fair, not all members of the shadow cabinet were so full-throated in their terrorist sympathies. Yvette Cooper dodged questions on Begum – admitting it was a “matter for the courts”. Presumably, now the courts have upheld the decision, she agrees the government took the right approach…
