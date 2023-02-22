Last night Guido ventured over to The Other Palace theatre in Westminster for the opening night of DOM – The Play, which is currently showing every night until the 5th March. Written by Neil Green, it’s a two-hour whistle stop tour through the Westminster circus, told through the eyes of “the most controversial figure to emerge in UK politics over the last decade.” Not exactly a shortage of material…

It’ll be familiar territory for SW1. There are plenty of gags about Partygate and Barnard Castle, and the Vote Leave “£350 million a week” bus gets more than a couple of mentions. The nervous laughter from the middle class Guardian readers in the audience when “Boris” showed up towards the middle of the first act didn’t go unnoticed…

There are four actors (Dom, Boris, and two versatile supporting actors, one of whom does a decent Michael Gove impression), and all four seemed to be having fun with it. Boris, played by Tim Hudson, obviously gets the most laughs. The first half of the play (pre-Boris) will appeal to misfits and weirdos – though it is very much a parody of the reality of Dom. Tickets are still available, starting at £20, although they’re selling fast…