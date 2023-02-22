Jolyon’s Good Law Project application for a judicial review of the Metropolitan Police’s handling of their Partygate investigation has been entirely dismissed by the High Court at the first hurdle, which has just summarily refused permission for a hearing.

Mr Justice Swift denied permission for a hearing, saying the grounds argued on behalf of GLP and Lord Paddick had “no prospect of success” adding “It is not for the court to second-guess the steps the police should take for the purposes of investigation.”

Responding Jolyon says:

“We are disappointed – but sadly not surprised. We think this decision ignores the quite proper questions that people have about what they understandably perceive to be differences of treatment between the powerful and the rest of us. It can’t be one rule for those in power and another rule for us”

Jolyon says the GLP is considering whether to appeal. Swift justice from Justice Swift…