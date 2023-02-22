Bray Claims He Will “100%” Beat Lee Anderson in Boxing Match

The pre-fight mind games have already begun. Appearing on TalkTV with Julia Hartley-Brewer this morning, Steve Bray briefly muted his boom box to claim he would “100%” beat Lee Anderson in a boxing match, and that he wasn’t drunk when he accepted the challenge. That said, he seemed more reluctant today than he did at 11:37pm on Sunday night, adding:

“Who wants to see two men in their 50s in a ring, I mean it’s not exactly sport, is it?”

Who wants to see it? Only the entirety of SW1… Guido is willing to sponsor the hiring of a venue…