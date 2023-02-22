Boris on Biden’s Ukraine Trip: You Travel Surrounded by All Sorts of “Commie Bling”

Boris popped up on CNN last night, once again using his position to help maintain international support for Ukraine. Asked about Biden’s historic trip yesterday, Boris said it was “exactly the right thing for the President to do, I applaud him, and his speech was excellent.”

On the 20-hour train trip, Boris noted it was a trip he knows well:

“you sleep on a double bed surrounded by all sorts of commie bling, because it’s a communist-era train, the presidential train, and every time you bump over the points – and it’s a very very bumpy track – you keep thinking you’ve been hit by a missile.”

Guido imagines even US TV isn’t used to interviews with elder statesmen containing the phrase “commie bling”…