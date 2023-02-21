Since the sad culmination of the Nicola Bulley investigation, scrutiny has turned to the role of the media. The Bulley family issued a statement yesterday saying Bulley’s husband was “vilified”, particularly pointing the finger at Sky News and ITV in particular for contacting the family despite their request for privacy. The media’s coverage of the case has been described as “ghoulish”…

Guido usually leans towards freedom of the press, however taking a look at Sky New’s coverage, this description clearly seems accurate. After previously spending her mornings tracing Bulley’s final route on live TV with Inzamam Rashid, Kay Burley did another report yesterday. From an actual graveyard.

Kay reported that as the dust settled “Lancashire police have got a lot of questions to answer”. And what about the ghoulish media, Kay?

UPDATE: Broadcast regulator Ofcom say: “We are extremely concerned to hear the comments made by the family of Nicola Bulley about two broadcast licensees. We have written to ITV News and Sky News to ask them to explain their actions. We will then assess whether any further action is required.”