In the space of about thirty seconds, SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes goes from promising “straight answers to straight questions” to offering a two-minute word salad on the one question she was bound to be asked given how her campaign launch has gone so far: is gay sex a sin?

Speaking to Aasmah Mir on Times Radio, Forbes said that while she “couldn’t care less what two consenting adults do in the comfort of their own bedroom or wherever it is“, she practises her own faith “in [her] own particular way“. She added the premise of the question was “fundamentally wrong” because it’s “a theological question”, though “sin is universal”. To be fair, she only promised straight answers to straight questions…