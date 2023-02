Disgraced Ex-Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan is due for release from jail. The Times reports that Khan, convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy, may be released on probation as early as today. Even after he was sentenced to 18 months, Khan continued to claim expenses on the taxpayers’ dime. He’s served just half his sentence.

UPDATE: Khan was released this morning. He was spotted leaving HMP Brixton at around 10.15am. He looks a bit different, to say the least…

Video credit: Tony Homewood