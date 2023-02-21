Telegraph Associate Editor and podcasting extraordinaire Christopher Hope is leaving the paper after 20 years to become the new Head of Politics and Political Editor at GB News. Guido was the first to pick up on the rumours of Chopper’s departure last month, and this morning he confirmed he’ll be making the move to broadcast later in the year:

“For me, the most exciting thing about joining GB News is the opportunity to bring politics to audiences who feel they’ve been poorly served by media in the past.

The next general election will be decided in the Red Wall, in the exact areas of the north where GB News has won some of the strongest audiences in news broadcasting. It’s a vital constituency offering a compelling motive to cover politics differently.”