Former Education Minister Brendan Clarke-Smith has been elected as Chair of the Blue Collar Conservatives, replacing Red Wall Rottweiler Lee Anderson upon his appointment as the Party’s Deputy Chairman. He told the group’s WhatsApp chat this morning:

“I am hugely grateful to all those who yesterday elected me as the new Chairman of the Blue Collar Conservatives group. It’s a great honour for me as a ‘working class Conservative’ myself. A big thank you to our former Chairman Lee Anderson, who we are all delighted to now see championing our cause as Deputy Chairman of the party. A tough act to follow!

Our values are as important now as they have ever been and I’m really looking forward to taking on the challenge and making sure we are at the forefront of our offer to the British public. This starts by listening to the grassroots of our party and making this a priority.”