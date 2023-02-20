Tory “Achievements” Website Features Angry Patient Who Told Rishi to “Try Harder”

Anyone who needs reminding of Rishi’s recent “achievements” is in luck: the Conservative Party website lists them for all to see, with just a click of a button. From “Tackling the cost of living crisis” to “Keeping our streets safe”, the page has it all – along with flattering PR shots of the Prime Minister himself…

CCHQ might want to rethink the “Boosting our NHS” section, though. At first glance, the accompanying photo of an overjoyed patient greeting Rishi on her hospital ward seems fairly typical… except it’s the same woman who immediately tore into Sunak for “not trying” to pay nurses enough, and he should “try harder“. The whole exchange was caught on camera…

Guido also couldn’t help noticing the third “achievement” listed on the page. Presumably one of Rishi’s proudest accomplishments…

Cutting National Insurance Contributions by 1.25%? Would that be the same National Insurance hike Rishi introduced in the first place?