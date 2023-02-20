Just before midnight last night, professional nuisance Steve Bray finally accepted the boxing match challenge laid down by the Red Wall Rottweiler Lee Anderson. It’s on…

Taking to Twitter after weeks of dodging the fight, at 11:37pm yesterday Bray wrote:

OK 6 Bob Nob... Anytime in the ring! If I win you renounce being a Tory MP and resign, then vanish! I don't want you protesting with me when you lose! https://t.co/eIg7XS9fzk — Steve Bray on Mastodon @SNB19692@Mastodon.Social (@snb19692) February 19, 2023

This is, of course, a revision to the terms of Anderson’s initial challenge: if Bray wins, Lee vowed to protest alongside him. The condition that he resigns may complicate things. Guido spoke to Anderson’s trainer this morning for clarification:

“Judging by the timing of Dangerous Dave’s tweet agreeing to the fight, it would appear that he made this statement just after chucking out time at the local boozer. My client is up for the challenge on the original terms and suggests the overweight clash should take part just before Conference which will give Dangerous Dave enough time to sober up.”

Around eight months to get fighting fit…